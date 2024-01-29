In Pictures: Italy’s Venice Carnival

This annual festival held in Venice, Italy, is famous for its elaborate costumes and masks. This year’s edition celebrates “Marco Polo’s Amazing Journey”, paying homage to the 700th anniversary of the Venetian explorer’s death.

A masked reveller in a period costume posing during the pre-opening of the 2024 Venice Carnival on Jan 27, 2024. The carnival will take place from Feb 3 to 13, celebrating "Marco Polo's Amazing Journey". PHOTO: AFP
A masked reveller taking part in the carnival in St. Mark's Square on Jan 27, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kicking off the carnival, a boat in the shape of a giant rat leads a procession of boats during the Pantegana Regatta on the Grand Canal, on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dressed up revellers sailing their decorated boats on the Grand Canal during the traditional parade on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Masked revellers taking part in the carnival in St. Mark's Square on Jan 27, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Masked revellers wearing period costumes posing in St. Mark's Square on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Revellers rowing during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants dressed in imaginative and flamboyant costumes rowing animal-shaped boats during the Pantegana Regatta on the Grand Canal on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dressed up revellers sailing their decorated boats across the Grand Canal for the water parade on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A masked reveller in a period costume posing on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A masked reveller in a period costume posing next to the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs) during the pre-opening of the carnival on Jan 27, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A dressed up reveller sailing on the Grand Canal during the traditional parade as part of the carnival on Jan 28, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

