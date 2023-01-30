The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF 2023
Models present Flamenca fashion designs with flair.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
8 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wtgs
A model presents a creation by Visconsin during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A flamenco dancer performs to present a creation by Molina during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model gets ready backstage before presenting creations during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Models get ready backstage before presenting creations during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Hermanas Serrano during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Hermanas Serrano during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Atelier Rima during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Yolanda Moda Flamenca fashion design at the closing event of the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF 2023 in Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain, Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation by Con T D'Touche during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top