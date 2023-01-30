In Pictures: International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF 2023

Models present Flamenca fashion designs with flair.

A model presents a creation by Visconsin during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A flamenco dancer performs to present a creation by Molina during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model gets ready backstage before presenting creations during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Models get ready backstage before presenting creations during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Hermanas Serrano during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Hermanas Serrano during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Maricruz Montecarlo during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation by Atelier Rima during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Models present creations by Yolanda Moda Flamenca fashion design at the closing event of the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF 2023 in Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain, Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation by Con T D'Touche during the Simof 2023 (International Flamenco Fashion Show) in Sevilla on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

