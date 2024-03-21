The Straits Times
In Pictures: India’s water crisis
As March 22 marks World Water Day, a nationwide crisis looms over India as several major cities could soon be grappling with severe water shortages.
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 11:30 AM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 11:30 AM
A man standing on the dried Bheeman Kuppa Lake on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, on March 1, 2024. The city is facing a steep water crisis due to a severe drought.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the situation was manageable in central areas but more serious on the city's outskirts.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women walking to fill their pots with water from a river in the Pattan area, some 22km north of Srinagar city, Kashmir, India, on March 18, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman filling a pot with water from a river in Pattan on March 18, 2024. Five villages in the Pattan area have not had a reliable potable water supply for the past 25 years.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The woman filling a storage barrel with the water she fetched from the river. Residents in the Pattan area have said that they often suffer from water-borne diseases from drinking contaminated water.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman filling her pot with water from a tap in Pattan on March 18, 2024. The villages in the area receive only a two-hour supply of water on alternate days.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A stretch of the sacred Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, is seen covered with toxic foam on March 19, 2024. The white froth is made of a mixture of sewage and industrial waste.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People taking a dip among the waste in the Ganges River in Kolkata, West Bengal, on March 7, 2024. The National Green Tribunal, a judicial body, has found the entire stretch of the river in the state unfit for bathing due to high levels of faecal coliform bacteria.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bird flying over the Dahisar River, which runs through a residential area in Mumbai, India, on March 6, 2024. Due to discharge of raw sewage from slums and industries situated along the banks, it has become highly polluted.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The polluted Dahisar River was once so picturesque that movies were filmed there.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
