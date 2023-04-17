In Pictures: How India’s birth control battle falters in rural district

Zamerun Nisha, 33, holding her newborn baby as her sister Sanerum, 38, and her sister-in-law Zabinad, 15, keep her company at the maternity ward of a community health centre in Bahadurganj subdivision of Kishanganj district, in the state of Bihar on March 21, 2023. "My body cannot take this pressure of having babies anymore," she told Reuters. "I have been lucky to survive each time."

REUTERS