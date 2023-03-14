The Straits Times
In Pictures: Historic snowfall and torrential rain batter California
The powerful atmospheric river, known as Pineapple Express, is the latest winter storm to hit the state.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ikjH
Mammoth Lakes Fire Department firefighters use a ladder on a snowbank while responding to a propane heater leak and small fire at a shuttered restaurant surrounded by snow, in the wake of an atmospheric river event, on March 12, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, California.
PHOTO: AFP
In an aerial view, a person in Mammoth Lakes shovels a snowy roadway lined with snowbanks piled up from new and past storms in the Sierra Nevada mountains, on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Rooftops of homes in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California are covered in snow on March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Mr Cristian Nunez shovels a snowbank at a motel in Mammoth Lakes on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People in Mammoth Lakes shovel snow from a roof on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People wait to cross a street in Mammoth Lakes as snow continues to fall on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Carl's Jr drive-through menu is partially buried in a snowbank piled up from current and previous storms as snow continues to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountain on March 11, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes.
PHOTO: AFP
A restaurant window is blocked by a snowbank piled up from the current and previous storms on March 11, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes.
PHOTO: AFP
Snow is blown by strong winds as storm clouds pass, with snow continuing to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A person uses a jacket to protect their face from the snow on March 11, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes.
PHOTO: AFP
People assist a car stuck in the snow as coyotes run by, near Mammoth Mountain on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows people sitting on a bench in a flooded neighbourhood of Pajaro in Watsonville, California, on March 11, 2023. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the Pajaro Levee and sent floodwaters flowing into the community.
PHOTO: AFP
A general view of a flooded street in Pajaro on March 11, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photograph shows a trash-filled car partially submerged in floodwaters in Pajaro on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Ms Naomi Rodriguez treads through floodwaters to reach her home in Pajaro on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph shows two individuals standing on a small patch of road emerging from floodwaters in Pajaro, California, on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph shows train cars, vehicles and homes partially submerged by floodwaters in Pajaro on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph shows vehicles and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro on March 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
The overflowing Kern River, as seen from the living room window of a person's house, in Three Rivers, California, on March 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An uprooted tree damaged a home in Monterey, California, on March 10, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
In an aerial view, workers make emergency repairs to a road that was washed out by heavy rains on March 10, 2023, in Soquel, California.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
California
Weather
Floods
United States
