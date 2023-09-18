In Pictures: Highlights from the final day of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix ending Red Bull’s run at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which drew a total of 264,108 spectators.

Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari celebrating after winning the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari (foreground) and Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Carlos Sainz leading the pack during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fans seated in the stands during the the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A fan holding a picture of a monitor lizard wearing a race helmet at the F1 Paddock on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Carlos Sainz leading the pack during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Spectators watching the live telecast of the race at the Padang on the final day of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Drivers in action during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Spectators watching the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit from the grandstand on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Sergio Perez of Oracle Red Bull Racing in action during the the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Spectators taking pictures of the fireworks from the grandstand at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari sitting in his car before the race at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
George Russell’s damaged car being towed back to the pitlane at the end of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fans climbing onto the fence to get pictures of Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari wining the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lando Norris of McLaren Formula 1 Team spraying champagne onto Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari celebrating his win during the trophy presentation at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A display of fireworks at the end of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit as seen from Gardens by the Bay on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Fans holding Ferrari flag in celebration after Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari wins the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

