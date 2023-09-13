The Straits Times
In Pictures: Highlights from the China Fashion Week 2024 Spring Summer Collection
The theme of this season’s China Fashion Week is “Joyful and Brilliant”, focusing on design and technological innovation.
Models displaying creations from the Qiiiannnl collection by Chinese designer Liu Qian on Sept 12. China Fashion Week runs from Sept 7 to 16, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation at the D.MARTINA QUEEN Spring/Summer 2024 collection show by Ding Jie on Sept 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Models strutting down the catwalk wearing creations from the Cindy Wei Zhang Studio by Cindy on Sept 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Models at backstage getting ready before parading creations from Moe Ho by He Mengmeng on Sept 8.
PHOTO: AFP
Models backstage using their mobile phones before presenting creations of RILLKEM on Sept 12.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A streak of light illuminates a model presenting a creation at the MISUITY Spring/Summer 2024 collection show by Gaotian on Sept 7.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting creations of Moe Ho by Mengmeng He on Sept 8.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Models displaying creations from Lacrimatory by designer Wang Yiqin on Sept 8.
PHOTO: AFP
Models presenting creations of Suncun by Yan Zhang on Sept 10.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model waiting backstage at the D.MARTINA QUEEN Spring/Summer 2024 collection show by Ding Jie on Sept 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model waiting backstage before displaying a creation from Moe Ho by He Mengmeng on Sept 8.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
