International
Singapore
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Highlights from Nomination Day
Ng Kok Song, Tharman, and Tan Kin Lian have successfully filed their nomination papers for presidency.
Updated
30 min ago
Published
42 min ago
https://str.sg/i5vR
Supporters gathering at the nomination centre held at the People’s Association (PA) Headquarters in King George's Avenue on Aug 22, 2023. The three presidential hopefuls, Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian have successfully filed their nomination papers.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Tan Kin Lian practicing his speech at home.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Tan Kin Lian and his wife, Tay Siew Hong, leaving home for the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song and his fiancée, Sybil Lau, leaving home for the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CNG
Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam leaving his hotel for the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ng Kok Song waving as he enters the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Tan Kin Lian and his wife, Tay Siew Hong, arriving at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, arriving at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Supporters arriving by bus at Jalan Besar Stadium next to PA HQ.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Tan Kin Lian submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer in the nomination hall.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Tharman Shanmugaratnam submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer in the nomination hall.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Ng Kok Song submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer in the nomination hall.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Supporters gathering along the carpark at Jalan Besar Stadium looking into the nomination centre at PA.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Elections officials updating presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s nomination papers with the logo of the pineapple on the notice board at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Tan Kin Lian sharing a moment with his wife, Tay Siew Hong, before delivering his speech at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Ng Kok Song delivering his speech at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Ng Kok Song supporters at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Supporters of Tharman Shanmugaratnam clapping and cheering.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Tharman Shanmugaratnam delivering his speech at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Supporters of Tan Kin Lian cheering.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Mr Tan Kin Lian delivering his speech at nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Supporters cheering while Tan Kin Lian makes his speech.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Tan Kin Lian greeting supporters at the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Tan Kin Lian shaking hands with his supporters.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Tharman Shanmugaratnam holding up a pineapple in front of his supporters.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, taking a photo with a supporter.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, waving as they leave the nomination centre.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Ng Kok Song greeting his supporters.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Ng Kok Song posing for a photo with his supporters.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Supporters of Ng Kok Song reaching out to shake his hand.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Presidential campaign posters of Tharman Shanmugaratnam being put up at the Jalan Besar area.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Singapore presidential election
Elected President
Singapore politics
