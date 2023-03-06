The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: More than 50,000 people displaced by flooding in Malaysia
The hardest hit are those who live in Johor, Pahang and Melaka.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
A man is sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation centre after some areas in Johor state were affected by flooding, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child runs next to a tent at an evacuation centre after some areas in Johor state were affected by flooding, in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cat is kept inside a carrier at a flood evacuation centre in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A family of flood victims rest inside a tent at an evacuation centre after their house was submerged in floodwaters at Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman checks the surrounding of her shophouse, as the floodwaters recede, in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People clean the back-alley of shophouse as the floodwaters recede, in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Motorcyclists ride through flood water in an alleyway after some areas in Johor state were affected by flooding, in Kota Tinggi, Johor state, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A general view shows a flooded residential area in Yong Peng, Johor, Malaysia, March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People look at a flooded residential area in Yong Peng, Johor, Malaysia, March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man wades through a flooded area in Yong Peng, Johor, Malaysia, March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman and her children prepare to evacuate their home in a flooded area in Yong Peng, Malaysia's Johor state on March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A family wade through floodwaters after evacuating their home in a flooded area in Yong Peng, Malaysia's Johor state on March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Back to the top