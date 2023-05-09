The Straits Times
In Pictures: Heatwave continues in Asia
Soaring temperatures push mercury to unprecedented levels.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
https://str.sg/ioHJ
People cool off in a tubewelll to beat the heat in Hala, Pakistan, May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man covers his head with a towel to shelter from the sun during a heatwave in Yangon, Myanmar, on May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun during hot weather as they visit the popular tourist spots in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2023. Thai officials issued health warnings to citizens to be aware of heatstroke as temperatures continue to rise.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People crossing the road at Raffles Place, May 3, 2023. Singaporeans can expect April’s warm and humid weather to stretch into the next two weeks. Daily temperatures could reach up to 34 deg C on most afternoons in the first half of May, normally the warmest month of the year.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A worker pours water on an elephant on a hot summer day at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai on May 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An office worker uses an electric handheld fan during hot weather in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man covers his head with a paper bag during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2023. Malaysia is expected to experience prolonged hot weather until August, following the monsoon transition season.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman covers her face with her phone during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker unloads a block of ice at a wet market during a heat wave in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Children play in an inflatable pool beside a street, amid the hot weather during summer, in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist nuns collect alms with their head covered with towels and under umbrellas to shelter from the sun during a heatwave in Yangon on April 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People drink a chilled flavoured beverage to cool off during a hot afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi on April 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A man uses a scarf to shelter from the heat during a hot day in New Delhi on April 19, 2023.
PHOTOH: AFP
People walk through a dust storm on a hot summer day in Prayagraj on April 18, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Any form of protection from the heat will do for this pedestrian in Orchard Road on Apr 13, 2023.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Today in Pictures
Heatwave
Weather
Back to the top