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In Pictures: Haze in Singapore

The air quality in Singapore deteriorated with the central region hit the hardest.

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ST20261009_202602200258/pixhaze09/Jason Quah Hazy conditions at Keppel Terminal at 7.30pm on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI in southern part of Singapore is 166 and the 1-hr PM2.5 is 83 at 7pm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Hazy conditions at Keppel Terminal at 7.30pm on Oct 9. According to the National Environment Agency, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in southern Singapore was recorded at 166, while the 1-hour PM2.5 level stood at 83 at 7pm.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

ST20261009_202602200258/pixhaze09/Jason Quah The CBD shrouded in haze at 7pm seen from Pinnacle at Duxton on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI in southern part of Singapore is 167 and the 1-hr PM2.5 is 68 at 6pm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The Central Business District (CBD) shrouded in haze at 7pm, as seen from The Pinnacle@Duxton on Oct 9.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[F1 photos are for editorial use only and NOT for sale.] Hazy conditions seen from Singapore Flyer at around 5pm on Oct 9, 2026.

Hazy conditions seen from Singapore Flyer at around 5pm on Oct 9.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Sun shrouded in haze seen in Teban Gardens Road at 7:20am on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI for West is 158 and the 1hr PM2.5 is 145. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Sun shrouded in haze seen in Teban Gardens Road at 7:20am on Oct 9.

PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

ST20261009_202602200258/pixhaze09/Jason Quah Hazy conditions over Outram on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI in southern part of Singapore is 167 and the 1-hr PM2.5 is 68 at 6pm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Hazy conditions over Outram on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hour PSI in the southern part of Singapore reached 167, with 1-hour PM2.5 levels at 68 as of 6pm.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Pedestrians cross an overhead bridge at 5.45pm at Braddell Road on Oct 9, 2026. At 5pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in central Singapore was 192, while the one-hour PM2.5 reading was 131.

Pedestrians crossing an overhead bridge along Braddell Road at 5.45pm on Oct 9. As of 5pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in central Singapore was 192, while the 1-hour PM2.5 reading stood at 131.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

A red sun sets behind a cross at CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) on Oct 8, 2026.

A red sun sets behind a cross at CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) on Oct 8

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The city skyline is seen from a pedestrian overhead bridge in Toa Payoh on Oct 9, 2026.

City skyline from Toa Payoh overhead bridge, Oct 9.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

A crow perching next to its nest amid hazy conditions off Changi Beach at 10am on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI is 147 and 1-hr PM2.5 is 126 in the eastern part of Singapore at 10am. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM pixhaze09

A crow perches next to its nest amid hazy conditions off Changi Beach at 10am on Oct 9.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

ST20261009-202628300647-Lim Yaohui-dlhaze09/ Commuters wearing masks alighting at Tampines Bus Interchange at 8.34am on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hr PSI in eastern part of Singapore is 140 and the 1-hr PM2.5 is 115 at 8am. The air quality in Singapore deteriorated on Oct 9, with the central region hit the hardest. The PSI level there was 177 at 11am, a new high for 2026, while the PM2.5 reading crossed over into high pollution levels at 152. The central region’s PSI reading had already set a new 2026 record of 173 at 10am, and 170 at 9am, breaking the previous high of 167, recorded in the same area on Sept 29. Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 101 to 200. PSI readings across all five regions in Singapore have remained largely in the unhealthy range over the past 24 hours, with some areas dipping into the moderate range between 6pm on Oct 8 and 1am on Oct 9. Since 2am, all regional readings have returned to the unhealthy range. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

Commuters wearing masks alighting at Tampines Bus Interchange at 8.34am on Oct 9.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.