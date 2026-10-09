In Pictures: Haze in Singapore

In Pictures: Haze in SingaporeThe air quality in Singapore deteriorated with the central region hit the hardest.Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxPublished Oct 09, 2026, 10:19 PMUpdated Oct 09, 2026, 10:26 PMSet as preferred sourceListenHazy conditions at Keppel Terminal at 7.30pm on Oct 9. According to the National Environment Agency, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in southern Singapore was recorded at 166, while the 1-hour PM2.5 level stood at 83 at 7pm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAHThe Central Business District (CBD) shrouded in haze at 7pm, as seen from The Pinnacle@Duxton on Oct 9. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAHHazy conditions seen from Singapore Flyer at around 5pm on Oct 9. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMARSun shrouded in haze seen in Teban Gardens Road at 7:20am on Oct 9. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNIHazy conditions over Outram on Oct 9, 2026. The 24-hour PSI in the southern part of Singapore reached 167, with 1-hour PM2.5 levels at 68 as of 6pm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAHPedestrians crossing an overhead bridge along Braddell Road at 5.45pm on Oct 9. As of 5pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in central Singapore was 192, while the 1-hour PM2.5 reading stood at 131. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOOA red sun sets behind a cross at CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) on Oct 8 ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOOCity skyline from Toa Payoh overhead bridge, Oct 9. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOOA crow perches next to its nest amid hazy conditions off Changi Beach at 10am on Oct 9. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM Commuters wearing masks alighting at Tampines Bus Interchange at 8.34am on Oct 9. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUISee more onThe Week in Pictures