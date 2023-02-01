The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Freediver dances with killer whales in Norway’s frigid Arctic waters
Five-time freediving world champion Arthur Guerin-Boeri of France defies the glacial temperatures and darkness to rub shoulders with one of the most fearsome sea predators.
February 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM
February 1, 2023 at 8:45 AM
Five-time freediving World Champion France's Arthur Guerin-Boeri poses on the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, along the shore to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Five-time freediving World Champion France's Arthur Guerin-Boeri swims next to an Orca (Killer Whale) in the Arctic Ocean in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 27, 2023. Arctic Atlantic ocean is at +3C as the air temperature is -4C at this time of the year during the polar nights.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri warms up before he dives into the deep to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri warms up prior to diving into the deep to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri dives into the deep to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on Jan 24, 2023 shows birds fly along the shore of Spildra Island during a snowstorm.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri walks towards an old traditional arctic hut, before diving into the deep to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Five-time freediving World Champion France's Arthur Guerin-Boeri keeps warm in an old traditional arctic hut, before he dives in the deep to spot Orcas (Killer Whales), in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri swims next to an Orca (Killer Whale) in the Arctic Ocean in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 27, 2023. "I'm in the water next to two super-predators that accept me. It's majestic," the 38-year-old told AFP after his first such dive with the mammals.
PHOTO: AFP
Arthur Guerin-Boeri surfaces from the water after trying to spot Orcas (Killer Whales) in the polar night, in the Spildra Island northern Arctic Circle, on Jan 26, 2023.
"I want to return to the essence of freediving: the exploration of the undersea world, making discoveries, and I have been given a treat," he enthused.
PHOTO: AFP
