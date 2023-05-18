In Pictures: Flooding in northern Italy leaves 5 dead

Thousands more evacuated after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People walk through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People pour out muddy water from a bucket on a street in the aftermath of a flood, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents are rescued on a digger on May 17, 2023, in Massa Lombarda, after heavy rains have caused major floodings in Italy. Five people have died after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, and the F1 Grand Prix, scheduled on Sunday in Imola, has been cancelled. PHOTO: AFP
A policeman holds a boy during rescuing operations in Massa Lombarda, Italy, May 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A rescue services member carries a flood-affected resident in Faenza, Italy, May 17, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of Motta bridge, damaged by flooding, as seen in Bologna, Italy, May 17, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A speleological alpine rescuer looks in a car for missing persons near a supermarket in a flooded area in Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Aftermath of a flooding seen in a street of the San Rocco district of Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street is pictured in Cesena on May 17, 2023 after heavy rains caused major floodings in central Italy. PHOTO: AFP
Flooded cars are pictured in a street in Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Firemen and civil protection rescuers evacuate a woman with an inflatable boat in Forli, Italy, on May 17, 2023 PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top