The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Flooding in northern Italy leaves 5 dead
Thousands more evacuated after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iJfU
People walk through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People pour out muddy water from a bucket on a street in the aftermath of a flood, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents are rescued on a digger on May 17, 2023, in Massa Lombarda, after heavy rains have caused major floodings in Italy. Five people have died after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, and the F1 Grand Prix, scheduled on Sunday in Imola, has been cancelled.
PHOTO: AFP
A policeman holds a boy during rescuing operations in Massa Lombarda, Italy, May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A rescue services member carries a flood-affected resident in Faenza, Italy, May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of Motta bridge, damaged by flooding, as seen in Bologna, Italy, May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A speleological alpine rescuer looks in a car for missing persons near a supermarket in a flooded area in Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Aftermath of a flooding seen in a street of the San Rocco district of Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street is pictured in Cesena on May 17, 2023 after heavy rains caused major floodings in central Italy.
PHOTO: AFP
Flooded cars are pictured in a street in Cesena, Italy, on May 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Firemen and civil protection rescuers evacuate a woman with an inflatable boat in Forli, Italy, on May 17, 2023
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Italy
Floods
Extreme weather
Back to the top