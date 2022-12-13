In Pictures: Festive spirit ahead of Christmas

The holiday season is marked with decorations, lights, and even a Santa race.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
33 min ago
People look at homes decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments in the Dyker Heights neighborhood of New York City on Dec 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People visit an illuminated walk-through trail featuring larger-than-life lantern illuminated sculptures, light installations, and light projections which has been set up for the Christmas season at Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta, Dec 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The ninth edition of Christmas Wonderland features a double-storey carousel (left) and a 21m-tall Spalliera light installation (right) with 103,000 light bulbs, on Dec 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A woman takes a selfie next to a Christmas tree in Hong Kong, China, Dec 12, 2022. The tree and decorations, set in the West Kowloon Cultural District and Victoria Harbour, are part of the Hong Kong WinterFest Christmas Town 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Pakistani Christian minority parade on a road ahead of Christmas, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men dressed as angels walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as a part of Christmas celebrations in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view of the Striezelmarkt Christmas market in Dresden, Germany, Dec 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Christmas Corrida Race on the streets of Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, Dec 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A runner dressed as The Grinch poses for a picture during the the annual "Run Santa Run" Christmas race in Zapopan, Mexico, on Dec 11, 2022.  PHOTO: AFP
Revellers take part in SantaCon in New York City, Dec 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top