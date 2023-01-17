The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Families grieve over loved ones killed in Nepal air crash
At least 70 people were killed in Nepal’s worst plane accident in 30 years.
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
6 min ago
https://str.sg/wF27
Family members of the Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft victims react outside the hospital mortuary in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Family members mourn the death of a victim of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Family members of the Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft victims wait outside the hospital mortuary in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People hold placards as they take part in a condolence and protest meeting following the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site as they look for more bodies from a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A rescue team recovers the bodies of victims from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines-operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A member of the Arm Police Force works at a crash site of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers inspect the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan 15, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
Air crashes
Nepal
