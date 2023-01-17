In Pictures: Families grieve over loved ones killed in Nepal air crash

At least 70 people were killed in Nepal’s worst plane accident in 30 years. 

Family members of the Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft victims react outside the hospital mortuary in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Family members mourn the death of a victim of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Family members of the Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft victims wait outside the hospital mortuary in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People hold placards as they take part in a condolence and protest meeting following the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site as they look for more bodies from a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A rescue team recovers the bodies of victims from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines-operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A member of the Arm Police Force works at a crash site of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal, Jan 16, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers inspect the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

