The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Earthquake hits central Japan on New Year’s Day
The 7.6 magnitude quake left at least 6 people dead.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/igxd
A resident walking past a collapsed house, caused by an earthquake, in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of collapsed houses, cars and roads caused by an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An damaged house in Nanao in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. At least six people were killed and others injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Firefighters extinguishing a fire in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Smoke rising from houses damaged by the earthquake, at a residential area in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Earthquake affected residents sheltering in a gymnasium in Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo showing buildings burning in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake in the Noto region in Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Road cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People standing next to large cracks in the pavement after evacuating into a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake.
PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake is seen at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Shoppers at a supermarket crouching down as an earthquake hit the Toyama region in Japan on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors crouching down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Earthquakes
Japan
Back to the top