In Pictures: Earthquake hits central Japan on New Year’s Day

The 7.6 magnitude quake left at least 6 people dead.

A resident walking past a collapsed house, caused by an earthquake, in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of collapsed houses, cars and roads caused by an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
An damaged house in Nanao in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. At least six people were killed and others injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Firefighters extinguishing a fire in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Smoke rising from houses damaged by the earthquake, at a residential area in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Earthquake affected residents sheltering in a gymnasium in Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo showing buildings burning in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake in the Noto region in Japan. PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Road cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People standing next to large cracks in the pavement after evacuating into a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake. PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake is seen at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shoppers at a supermarket crouching down as an earthquake hit the Toyama region in Japan on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors crouching down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

