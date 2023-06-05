In Pictures: Devotees honour Buddha on Vesak Day

The annual event celebrates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Updated
43 sec ago
Published
10 min ago
Devotees taking part in Vesak Day celebrations at a temple in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on June 4, 2023. Buddhists celebrate Vesak Day to mark the date of the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paper lanterns are seen flying near Borobudur temple during the festival to mark the Vesak Day celebration in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, on June 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist monks walking at the Borobudur Temple complex during the celebration of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, on June 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist monks taking part in a ritual at the Borobudur Temple during the celebration of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, on June 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist devotees pouring holy water over a baby Prince Siddhartha Gautama statue at Maha Vihara Mojopahit temple in Mojokerto on June 4, 2023, as Buddha devotees celebrate Vesak Day. PHOTO: AFP
A person takes part in Vesak Day celebrations at a temple in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on June 4, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, on June 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist monks carrying candles during a ceremony commemorating Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, on June 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees holding lotus-shaped lamps walking in a procession during Vesak Day celebrations at Bukit Gombak Stadium on June 2, 2023. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Monks and devotees at Thekchen Choling temple celebrating the unveiling of a hand-sewn Shakyamuni Buddha thangka during Vesak day on June 2, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A monk blessing a French bulldog named Rumir at the Thekchen Choling temple in Beatty Lane on June 1, 2023. The Tibetan Buddhist temple held an animal blessing event on the eve of Vesak Day.  ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Buddhist monks performing the "three steps, one bow" ritual at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road on June 1, 2023, ahead of Vesak Day on June 2. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

