In Pictures: Destruction of Ukraine’s dam floods Kherson
The Nova Kakhovka dam which separates Russian and Ukrainian forces was destroyed on Tuesday.
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/i3AL
Residents using a rubber boat to evacuate from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region on June 6.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescuers in a dinghy looking for residents to evacuate from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A cat struggling to hang on to a gas pipe to escape from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescuers evacuating local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Serhii, a local resident, receiving humanitarian aid, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view showing a house submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the settlement of Korsunka, in the Kherson region, Ukraine, June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A local resident rescuing a dog from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents reacting after their evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka Dam breached, amid Russia's
PHOTO: REUTERS
A local resident is seen on an inflatable mattress in a flooded area in Kherson on June 7, 2023, following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.
PHOTO: AFP
A view shows an abandoned vehicle in a flooded residential area that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Korsunka, in the Kherson region of Ukraine, on June 7, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
Ukraine
Russia
