In Pictures: Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake rises to more than 4,800

The quake also left thousands of people injured or homeless.

A woman reacts while embracing another person, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look amid rubble as the search for survivors continues following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Feb 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cennet Sucu is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey, Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People take rest next to bonfire in the rubble in Hatay, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast on Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, on Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Residents carry an injured child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on Feb 6, 2023.  PHOTO: AFP
Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Feb 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An injured man arrives to a hospital after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Feb 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescuer reacts as he carries a body found in the rubble in Adana, Turkey, on Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.  PHOTO: AFP

