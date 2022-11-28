In Pictures: Deadly landslide sweeps through Italy’s holiday island of Ischia

At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby and two children. 

Updated
Published
31 min ago
Damaged cars on the roads dragged by the mud in Casamicciola, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. Italy has declared state of emergency following the deadly landslide on Ischia Island. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men carry a stroller with a baby following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged buses lie amongst debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of the devastation caused by the landslide in Casamicciola, Ischia Island, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men carry baggage as they walk on a street covered in mud and debris, following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People clear up debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers clean up following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man uses a tractor to remove mud from a street in Casamicciola on Nov 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. PHOTO: AFP
People gather at the scene following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged cars are seen in the sea, following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top