The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Deadly landslide sweeps through Italy’s holiday island of Ischia
At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby and two children.
Updated
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w9yy
Damaged cars on the roads dragged by the mud in Casamicciola, Italy, Nov 27, 2022. Italy has declared state of emergency following the deadly landslide on Ischia Island.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men carry a stroller with a baby following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged buses lie amongst debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of the devastation caused by the landslide in Casamicciola, Ischia Island, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men carry baggage as they walk on a street covered in mud and debris, following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People clear up debris following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers clean up following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man uses a tractor to remove mud from a street in Casamicciola on Nov 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather at the scene following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged cars are seen in the sea, following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top