Jaswant Singh Butola (R), 55, looks at houses which have been vacated due to damage that he says developed after infrastructure works began close to the village, while standing next to his neighbour Munni Devi, 55, in Maroda, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Jan 17, 2023. "I have been living here for past 40 years," Devi said. "The whole night the work goes on below on the railway line and the cement from the house keeps falling down. We live in a lot of risk."

PHOTO: REUTERS