In Pictures: Cosplayers and fans flock to Singapore Comic Con

The event returned in a physical format for the first time in three years.

Cosplayers dressed as comic character Batman and television character Wednesday Addams taking a photograph outside the Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A group of Spider-Man cosplayers posing for a photograph with young fans during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Children interacting with a cosplayer dressed as a character from the online game Among Us during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Visitors looking at combat lightsabers made by home-grown lightsaber-maker Sabermach at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An artist painting a miniature figurine during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An artist sketching a portrait while manning a booth in Artist Alley during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Vendor booths selling merchandise inspired by Pokemon and other characters from popular games, comics, films and television shows during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A cosplayer dressed as a medieval plague doctor browsing the show floor during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A cosplay competition on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022) capped off the two-day Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022). ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The winners of the cosplay competition at Singapore Comic Con on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022) took inspiration from character such as (from left) Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher multimedia series, Wukong from online game League of Legends and Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Firmanda Romas, 39, helps his son Firgian Arfa Imanda Romas, 15, with his helmet, after the latter won the cosplay competition during Singapore Comic Con in a costume of Wukong from video game League of Legends. The older Mr Romas, dressed as Rathalos Armor from Monster Hunter, was also a finalist. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

