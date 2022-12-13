The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Cosplayers and fans flock to Singapore Comic Con
The event returned in a physical format for the first time in three years.
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wCKc
Cosplayers dressed as comic character Batman and television character Wednesday Addams taking a photograph outside the Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A group of Spider-Man cosplayers posing for a photograph with young fans during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Children interacting with a cosplayer dressed as a character from the online game Among Us during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Visitors looking at combat lightsabers made by home-grown lightsaber-maker Sabermach at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An artist painting a miniature figurine during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An artist sketching a portrait while manning a booth in Artist Alley during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Vendor booths selling merchandise inspired by Pokemon and other characters from popular games, comics, films and television shows during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A cosplayer dressed as a medieval plague doctor browsing the show floor during Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A cosplay competition on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022) capped off the two-day Singapore Comic Con at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022).
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The winners of the cosplay competition at Singapore Comic Con on Sunday (Dec 11, 2022) took inspiration from character such as (from left) Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher multimedia series, Wukong from online game League of Legends and Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Firmanda Romas, 39, helps his son Firgian Arfa Imanda Romas, 15, with his helmet, after the latter won the cosplay competition during Singapore Comic Con in a costume of Wukong from video game League of Legends. The older Mr Romas, dressed as Rathalos Armor from Monster Hunter, was also a finalist.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Comic-Con
Events and listings
Movies
Back to the top