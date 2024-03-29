In Pictures: Commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, while His resurrection is celebrated on Easter Sunday. Here’s a look at how Good Friday was marked in some churches here.

Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 11:44 PM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 11:44 PM
The un-nailing of Christ on the cross, held at St Joseph's Church in Victoria Street on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
The candlelight procession during a remembrance service to mark Good Friday, at St Joseph's Church. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Worshippers during mass on Good Friday, the day Christians believe Jesus was crucified as a sacrifice to atone for mankind's sins, held at St Joseph's Church. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A woman praying during mass on Good Friday at St Joseph's Church. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Worshippers at a candlelight procession during a remembrance service to mark Good Friday at St Joseph's Church. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Once a year, during Good Friday, the compound of St Joseph’s Church in Victoria Street is transformed into a sea of candlelights, as hundreds descend on the church. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Worshippers from Church of St Mary of the Angels praying along the Way of the Cross at St Joseph's Church (Bukit Timah ) on March 29, 2024. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The Way of the Cross is a special prayer across 14 stations, with each station depicting an event that took place during Jesus's journey to Mount Calvary, where he was crucified. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Worshippers at St Joseph's Church (Bukit Timah ) during the Good Friday service on March 29, 2024. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Worshippers at the 13th section of the Stations of the Cross, at St Joseph's Church (Bukit Timah ) on March 29, 2024. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

