Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, stroking his bird's neck during a daily physical check-up to confirm its health and maintain their bond, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan, Sept 9, 2023.

With cormorants being a constant presence in his life, Adachi is the 18th generation of his family to be a usho and one of about 50 people in Japan carrying on the 1,300-year tradition of using trained birds to dive for fish. "For me, cormorants are my partners," he said.

PHOTO: REUTERS