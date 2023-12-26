In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

People celebrating Christmas in scenes of hope and resilience, as a war-torn world casts a shadow over one of its favourite holidays

Girls wearing Ukrainian traditional clothes taking part in Christmas celebrations in the village of Pyrogove, near Kyiv on Dec 25, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Participants jumping into the water during the 114th edition of the Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell on Dec 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Children enjoying a “white” Christmas at the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 23, 2023. A snow foam machine was used to simulate snow, and there was an inflatable pool for children to play in. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
People taking pictures in the rain next to Christmas decorations outside ION Orchard on Dec 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Worshippers of the Legio Maria African Church Mission gathering to pray during the Christmas Eve vigil mass in a church near Ugunja, on Dec 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Christian devotees holding candles during a midnight mass on Christmas Eve at the Bethany church in Surabaya on Dec 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Men dressed as Santa Claus and his reindeer performing during the Water Skiing Santa Show in Alexandria, Virginia, on Dec 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Santa Claus riding a bicycle along a street engulfed in fog on Christmas in New Delhi on Dec 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A beachgoer on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People wearing Santa Claus outfits preparing for the start of a charity race to raise funds to help young people at risk of social exclusion in Madrid, Spain Dec 24, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worshipper praying near the star which marks the spot believed to be the exact birthplace of Jesus in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child playing with artificial snow at a business area in China's southwestern Chongqing municipality on Dec 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

