The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world
People celebrating Christmas in scenes of hope and resilience, as a war-torn world casts a shadow over one of its favourite holidays
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iY9g
Girls wearing Ukrainian traditional clothes taking part in Christmas celebrations in the village of Pyrogove, near Kyiv on Dec 25, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants jumping into the water during the 114th edition of the Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell on Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Children enjoying a “white” Christmas at the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 23, 2023. A snow foam machine was used to simulate snow, and there was an inflatable pool for children to play in.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
People taking pictures in the rain next to Christmas decorations outside ION Orchard on Dec 23, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Worshippers of the Legio Maria African Church Mission gathering to pray during the Christmas Eve vigil mass in a church near Ugunja, on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Christian devotees holding candles during a midnight mass on Christmas Eve at the Bethany church in Surabaya on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Men dressed as Santa Claus and his reindeer performing during the Water Skiing Santa Show in Alexandria, Virginia, on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Santa Claus riding a bicycle along a street engulfed in fog on Christmas in New Delhi on Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A beachgoer on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People wearing Santa Claus outfits preparing for the start of a charity race to raise funds to help young people at risk of social exclusion in Madrid, Spain Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worshipper praying near the star which marks the spot believed to be the exact birthplace of Jesus in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A child playing with artificial snow at a business area in China's southwestern Chongqing municipality on Dec 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top