In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore

God of Wealth, played by Mr Benjamin Low, 34 , a nurse, giving red packets to patients with Mr Ong Ye Kung (third from right), Minister for Health, in attendance. Minister Ong was visiting Tan Tock Seng Hospital on the first day of the Chinese New Year on Feb 10, to express his appreciation to healthcare staff working to keep essential healthcare services running over the holiday.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG