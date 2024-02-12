The Straits Times
In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore
Watching a drone display, queueing to buy bak kwa, and visiting River Hongbao were some of the ways that Singaporeans welcomed the Year of the Dragon.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
https://str.sg/yw3r
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi exchanging lunar new year greetings during Spring Reception 2024 at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Feb 12, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A dragon dance performance by Taman Jurong Community Club Juboon Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe during the Lunar New Year Istana Open House, Feb 12, 2024.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Marina Bay Sands (MBS) staging the largest drone show in Singapore to date to celebrate the Year of the Dragon on Feb 10, 2024, featuring 1,500 synchronised drones along the Marina Bay Waterfront promenade.
The 10-minute show, named The Legend Of The Dragon Gate, will take place on six evenings, with the other dates being Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Around 1,000 spectators came to watch the largest drone show in Singapore at the Marina Bay Waterfront on Feb 10, 2024.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
God of Wealth, played by Mr Benjamin Low, 34 , a nurse, giving red packets to patients with Mr Ong Ye Kung (third from right), Minister for Health, in attendance. Minister Ong was visiting Tan Tock Seng Hospital on the first day of the Chinese New Year on Feb 10, to express his appreciation to healthcare staff working to keep essential healthcare services running over the holiday.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A large turnout at the Chinese New Year Bazaar in Chinatown as people come to complete their last-minute shopping on the eve of Chinese New Year on Feb 9.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
People at the Chinese New Year Bazaar in Chinatown were there to soak in the festive atmosphere and to complete their last-minute shopping on the eve of Chinese New Year on Feb 9.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Shoppers at the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown on the eve of the Lunar New Year Feb 9, 2024.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers at the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown on the eve of the Lunar New Year, Feb 9, 2024.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Visitors watching a light show incorporating the Supertrees, a 140m-long dragon lantern and a giant God of Fortune during the opening ceremony of River Hongbao 2024 at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 8, 2024.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
(From right, on stage) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) President Thomas Chua officiating the River Hongbao 2024 opening ceremony at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 8, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Performers from the dance department of the National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport perform during the media preview for the overseas cultural performances at River Hongbao 2024, held at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 7, 2024. Their piece, titled “Welcome the Arrival of Spring with Hankerchiefs” uses traditional Chinese humanistic features such as calligraphy and ink brushstrokes.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
With four days to Chinese New Year, Lim Chee Guan's New Bridge Road outlet drew long queues as shoppers stocked up on festive bak kwa.
There were more than 50 people in line at their flagship store on Feb 6, 2024. The queue stretched to the nearby Chinatown MRT station entrance and had customers queuing for about an hour.
ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Close to 40 customers queueing for bak kwa in front of Lim Chee Guan store in Chinatown on Feb 4, 2024.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
