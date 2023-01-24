The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore
After three years of pandemic disruptions, Chinese New Year celebrations are back with swelling crowds. The Straits Times photographers bring you the highlights from the festivities.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wt43
Fireworks during the River Hongbao 2023 at Gardens by the Bay on Jan 20, 2023.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers looking at 2023 Spring Festival Year Of The Rabbit shopping for stuff toys in Chinatown on Dec 26, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Chinese New Year celebrations at Chinatown on the eve of the New Year on Jan 21, 2023.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
People on the street of Chinatown for Chinese New Year celebrations on the eve of the New Year on 21 January 2023.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Chinese New Year decorations along Seletar Green Ave put up by residents at the private housing estate in Yio Chu Kang in four days on Jan 18, 2023.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023.
ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023.
ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Children using umbrellas to shelter themselves at the Istana Open House, Jan 23, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
President Halimah Yacob engaging with NAFA School of Young Talents performers at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023.
ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Visitors at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors watching a performance at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top