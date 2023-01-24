In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore

After three years of pandemic disruptions, Chinese New Year celebrations are back with swelling crowds. The Straits Times photographers bring you the highlights from the festivities.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Fireworks during the River Hongbao 2023 at Gardens by the Bay on Jan 20, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers looking at 2023 Spring Festival Year Of The Rabbit shopping for stuff toys in Chinatown on Dec 26, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Chinese New Year celebrations at Chinatown on the eve of the New Year on Jan 21, 2023. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
People on the street of Chinatown for Chinese New Year celebrations on the eve of the New Year on 21 January 2023. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Chinese New Year decorations along Seletar Green Ave put up by residents at the private housing estate in Yio Chu Kang in four days on Jan 18, 2023.
 ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023.
 ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Children using umbrellas to shelter themselves at the Istana Open House, Jan 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
President Halimah Yacob engaging with NAFA School of Young Talents performers at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors walking by the Welcome Arch lantern at River Hongbao 2023 located in Gardens By The Bay on Jan 21, 2023. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Visitors at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors watching a performance at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top