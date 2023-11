Commuters braving the elements amid heavy snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province,on Nov 6, 2023. Heilongjiang issued a red alert on Sunday for blizzards, according to the local meteorological service. Multiple cities in the province are expected to experience heavy snowfall, with accumulative precipitation ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm, from Sunday evening to Monday evening, according to the forecast.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE