In Pictures: Cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo and Suzuka

Known as Sakura in Japanese, the flowers paint the cities in soft, pretty hues of white and pink, bringing shade and joy to all. 

Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 01:51 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 01:37 PM
People walking along the Kanda river to look at cherry blossoms in central Tokyo on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor taking photos of cherry blossoms through the fence of a pedestrian bridge over the Kanda river in central Tokyo on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Racing fans sitting in the shade of cherry blossom trees ahead of the F1 race at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, on April 7, 2024 PHOTO: REUTERS
A car speeding away into the distance as it passes under the branches from a cherry blossom tree during the F1 practice race at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, on April 7, 2024 PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors on boats enjoying a leisurely cruise under cherry blossom trees at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuch, near one of the moats around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A man walking past cherry blossom trees during a rainy day at Inokashira Park in Tokyo on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A close up of cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People admiring cherry blossom trees at Ueno park in Tokyo on March 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors taking selfies with cherry blossom trees at the Chuo district of Tokyo on March 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

