In Pictures: Campaigning hots up as Taiwan votes for its president on Jan 13

In the final week before Taiwan chooses its next president, the three contenders are going all out to canvass for votes. Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Mr Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang, and Dr Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party have travelled around the island in motorcades to woo supporters. At markets, temples and rallies, voters have turned up to show their support for their preferred candidate.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (centre) and vice-presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (right) at the DPP rally on Jan 11, 2024, ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Supporters cheering at the rally for DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, who is also Taiwan's Vice-President, in Taipei on Jan 11, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A supporter wearing a mask in support of DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a rally in Taipei on Jan 11, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Supporters flying the Taiwan flag (top right) at the rally for DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te in Taipei on Jan 11, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mr Hou Yu-ih, the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, on the campaign trail in Kaohsiung city on Jan 10, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Supporters greeting Mr Hou Yu-ih, KMT presidential candidate, in Kaohsiung on Jan 10, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mr Hou Yu-ih, the KMT presidential candidate, posing for photos with supporters during a visit to a market in Kaohsiung on Jan 10, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mr Hou Yu-ih, the KMT presidential candidate, presented with white turnips during a visit to a market in Kaohsiung on Jan 10, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Dr Ko Wen-je, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate, engaging his supporters at the Shanhua night market in Tainan city on Jan 9, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Dr Ko Wen-je, the TPP presidential candidate, taking photos with his supporters at Fuhua night market in Tainan on Jan 9, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A supporter displaying a flag depicting Dr Ko Wen-je, the TPP presidential candidate, on his car on Jan 9, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A supporter of TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je wearing a cap with a "little grass" hairpin and hairband at a rally in Tainan on Jan 8, 2024. The “little grass” has become a symbol of Dr Ko’s campaign. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

