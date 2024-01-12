In Pictures: Campaigning hots up as Taiwan votes for its president on Jan 13
In the final week before Taiwan chooses its next president, the three contenders are going all out to canvass for votes. Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Mr Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang, and Dr Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party have travelled around the island in motorcades to woo supporters. At markets, temples and rallies, voters have turned up to show their support for their preferred candidate.