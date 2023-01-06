The Straits Times
In Pictures: California hit by deadly winter storm
The epic storm unleashed high winds, torrential rain, and knocked out power to homes.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
7 min ago
A downed tree on a residential street in Sacramento, California, Jan. 5, 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency throughout California as an epic storm, the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers, slammed the state’s coast, claiming at least two lives.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Residents walk in a damaged area after "atmospheric river" rainstorms slammed northern California, in the town of Aptos, U.S., Jan 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident walks along a flooded street in the coastal town of Aptos, U.S., Jan 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cars stuck under an overpass in Oakland, California, Jan. 5, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A man tries to clear a flooded sidewalk during a bomb cyclone rain storm in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Birds cross the road through traffic after the rain lifted in Berkeley, California, Jan. 5, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
In an aerial view, a tree and utility pole are seen resting on Nicasio Valley Road after being toppled by high winds on Jan 5, 2023, in Nicasio, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
The Hermosa Beach pier is seen among fog and high surf during a bomb cyclone rain storm in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on Jan 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A power pole crew works to free a power line after a tree fell on it during a recent storm in Wilton, California, Jan. 4, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
