In Pictures: Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, wins best in show at Westminster dog show

More than 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds and varieties vied for the prestigious prize.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, and his owner and trainer, Janice Hayes, are the center of attention after winning best in show, the top prize, at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on May 9, 2023. Buddy Holly won the hound group and then beat out the other six group winners to take best in show. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, competes to win the best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Komondor dog competes in the Working group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rummie, a Pekingese, competes at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, on May 9, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A Doberman Pinscher and handler share a moment during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 9, 2023. EPA-EFE
A handler holds up in arms a Cocker Spaniel during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Sporting at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on May 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People with their dogs watch the Sporting group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and the handlers during breed judging at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Basset Hounds in the benching area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on May 8, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Russian Terrier named 'Porsche' is held by her handler during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Halle, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, rests after winning the Best of Opposite Sex during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Old English Sheepdog named Sven is groomed by Taylor Johnson (L) and her dad Colton Johnson (R) of Colorado during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shelby a Golden Retriever competes in the Master Agility Championship during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

