The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, wins best in show at Westminster dog show
More than 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds and varieties vied for the prestigious prize.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iJZi
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, and his owner and trainer, Janice Hayes, are the center of attention after winning best in show, the top prize, at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on May 9, 2023. Buddy Holly won the hound group and then beat out the other six group winners to take best in show.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon vendeen, competes to win the best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Komondor dog competes in the Working group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rummie, a Pekingese, competes at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, on May 9, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A Doberman Pinscher and handler share a moment during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 9, 2023.
EPA-EFE
A handler holds up in arms a Cocker Spaniel during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Sporting at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on May 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People with their dogs watch the Sporting group during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and the handlers during breed judging at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Basset Hounds in the benching area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Russian Terrier named 'Porsche' is held by her handler during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Halle, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, rests after winning the Best of Opposite Sex during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Old English Sheepdog named Sven is groomed by Taylor Johnson (L) and her dad Colton Johnson (R) of Colorado during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, USA, May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shelby a Golden Retriever competes in the Master Agility Championship during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
United States
Animals
Awards and prizes
Back to the top