In Pictures: Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele

Crowds lined the streets of Santos as the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Fans look on as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to Santos' Memorial Cemetery, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. Brazilian soccer legend Pele died on Dec 29, 2022, at the age of 82. PHOTO: REUTERS
The casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported by the fire department from his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium to Santos' Memorial Cemetery, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans of the late Brazilian football star Pele observe from the house of Pele's mother as Pele's casket is transported to its final resting place, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A fan is pictured wearing a Pele shirt as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele passes by, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man tears as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to its final resting place, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A fire truck carries the casket of late soccer legend Pele during his funeral procession through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
T-shirts remembering the late Brazilian football star Pele hang on a street as a firetruck transports Pele's casket to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman reacts as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The casket of the late soccer legend Pele is unloaded from a fire truck as it arrives at a cemetery at the end of his funeral procession through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The casket of the late Brazilian football star Pele is carried to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery after the funeral procession in Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top