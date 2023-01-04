The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele
Crowds lined the streets of Santos as the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wyCa
Fans look on as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to Santos' Memorial Cemetery, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023. Brazilian soccer legend Pele died on Dec 29, 2022, at the age of 82.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported by the fire department from his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium to Santos' Memorial Cemetery, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans of the late Brazilian football star Pele observe from the house of Pele's mother as Pele's casket is transported to its final resting place, Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A fan is pictured wearing a Pele shirt as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele passes by, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man tears as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported to its final resting place, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A fire truck carries the casket of late soccer legend Pele during his funeral procession through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
T-shirts remembering the late Brazilian football star Pele hang on a street as a firetruck transports Pele's casket to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman reacts as the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is transported through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The casket of the late soccer legend Pele is unloaded from a fire truck as it arrives at a cemetery at the end of his funeral procession through the streets of Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The casket of the late Brazilian football star Pele is carried to the Santos' Memorial Cemetery after the funeral procession in Santos, Brazil, Jan 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top