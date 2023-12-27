In Pictures: Boxing Day hunt

The Straits Times
Hunting with horses and hounds is an age-old Boxing Day tradition in Britain. Since the fox hunting ban following the introduction of the Hunting Act in 2004, modified hunts take place using scented trails for the animals to follow.
https://str.sg/iYFh
Dogs and horses of the members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt gathering at Chiddingstone Castle prior to the annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt arriving to gather at Chiddingstone Castle for their annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt and their dogs taking part in the annual Boxing Day trail hunt, as they head towards Chiddingstone Castle, Britain, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt arriving to gather at Chiddingstone Castle for their annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Former Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage (right) attending the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent annual Boxing Day hunt at Chiddingstone Castle, south of London, on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt jumping over a hedge during their annual Boxing Day hunt, at Chiddingstone Castle, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Hounds taking part in the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Boxing Day annual meet in Chiddingstone, Britain, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A horn placed between the buttons of the jacket of the master of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt during a gathering at Chiddingstone Castle for their annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A child petting a hound, as members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt take part in the annual Boxing Day trail hunt, in Chiddingstone, Britain, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt arriving to gather at Chiddingstone Castle for their annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
