In Pictures: Blue supermoon illuminates the skies
August’s second supermoon is the largest this year
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
2 hours ago
A blue supermoon rising behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A blue supermoon, the second full moon of a calendar month, rising over Havana, Cuba, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People gathering along North Avenue Beach as a blue supermoon rises on Aug 30, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. The super blue moon is not expected to appear again until 2037.
PHOTO: AFP
A view showing a blue supermoon over the city of Porto Alegres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aircraft flying over London and in front of a blue supermoon, in London, Britain, on August 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A blue supermoon, the second full moon of a calendar month, rising behind the landmark monument 'The Victor' ('Pobednik' in Serbian) in Belgrade on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A blue supermoon rising over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, on 30 Aug, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A blue supermoon, this year's biggest and brightest super moon, appearing in the Gaza sky, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug 31, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A blue supermoon rising above the ancient fortress in Migdal Tsedek National Park near Rosh Haayin, Israel, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A seagull standing on a lamp post during a full moon known as the 'Blue Moon' in Cape Town, South Africa, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A blue supermoon is pictured over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A blue supermoon appearing in Pornic, France, on Aug 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Moon
