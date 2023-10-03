In Pictures: Chaos after gunshots fired at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall

Hundreds of shoppers fled Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday after gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.

Updated
44 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
A 14-year-old suspected gunman was detained following a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. Thai police said the boy was arrested. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Left): A picture reportedly of the shooter at Siam Paragon Mall. (Right): A police officer collecting a gun following shots fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall, in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTOS: @Thenationth/X and REUTERS
Shoppers fleeing the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on Oct 3, 2023 after multiple gunshots rang out. ST PHOTO: TAN TAM MEI
A security personnel standing guard after shots were fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man injured in a shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall being treated in an ambulance by the Rescue Foundation in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai police commando arriving at the Siam Paragon mall on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the media and evacuated shoppers gathering at Siam Center opposite the Siam Paragon mall on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Employees and commuters standing at a closed exit of Siam BTS train station just outside Siam Paragon mall in downtown Bangkok on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Thai police talking to the 14-year-old suspect after arresting him on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top