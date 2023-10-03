The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Chaos after gunshots fired at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall
Hundreds of shoppers fled Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday after gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
45 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/icmj
A 14-year-old suspected gunman was detained following a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. Thai police said the boy was arrested.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Left): A picture reportedly of the shooter at Siam Paragon Mall. (Right): A police officer collecting a gun following shots fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall, in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTOS: @Thenationth/X and REUTERS
Shoppers fleeing the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on Oct 3, 2023 after multiple gunshots rang out.
ST PHOTO: TAN TAM MEI
A security personnel standing guard after shots were fired at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man injured in a shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall being treated in an ambulance by the Rescue Foundation in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai police commando arriving at the Siam Paragon mall on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the media and evacuated shoppers gathering at Siam Center opposite the Siam Paragon mall on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Employees and commuters standing at a closed exit of Siam BTS train station just outside Siam Paragon mall in downtown Bangkok on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Thai police talking to the 14-year-old suspect after arresting him on Oct 3, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top