In Pictures: Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after being hit by cargo ship

Six people are presumed dead after emergency workers suspend search efforts

Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 01:06 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 01:06 PM
Cargo vessel Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024, causing it to collapse. PHOTO: REUTERS
Part of the steel frame of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge lying on top of the cargo ship that hit it on March 26. PHOTO: AFP
The Dali, a Singapore-flagged container ship managed by Synergy Marine Group, ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
Onlookers in Baltimore, Maryland, observing the scene after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when it was hit by container ship Dali on March 26, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A family looking at the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge lying on top of container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers gathering on the shore of the Patapsco River after a container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People attending a vigil at the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, for victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on March 26, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers preparing to head out on the Patapsco River after a container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue workers on the Patapsco River after a container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge (background), causing the bridge to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Onlookers near the scene of the Francis Scott Key Bridge's collapse after it was hit by the container ship Dali, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. PHOTO: AFP
A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after a cargo ship ran into it, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

