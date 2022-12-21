The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Argentina World Cup victory parade attracts massive crowd
In the end, the open-top bus parade had to be cancelled and completed by a helicopter flyover.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/wypU
The Argentina World Cup champions are seen on board a bus during their victory parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 20, 2022. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament.
PHOTO: AFP
A fan of Argentina clinging to a pole cheers as the team passes by during their victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Argentina fans celebrate during the victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Argentina fan displays a flag of Lionel Messi at the victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and teammates celebrate on the bus with the World Cup trophy during the victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (L), Julian Alvarez (C) and Alejandro Gomez (R) wave to supporters, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A jubilant child is seen among fans at the victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina fans at the Obelisco holding a World Cup trophy replica after the victory parade was cancelled because of the. large crowd, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows fans of Argentinian national soccer team celebrating during the victory parade, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police helicopter is seen carrying members of the Argentina team after the victory parade was cancelled because of the large crowd, Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
