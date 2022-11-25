The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Anwar Ibrahim is Malaysia’s 10th prime minister
He was sworn in before the King at a ceremony in Istana Negara.
Updated
Published
6 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w9DK
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters after his news conference in Sungai Long, Selangor, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s prime minister, center left and his wife Wan Azizah during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Malaysia's newly appointed prime minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) speaks with his wife Wan Azizah during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah wave as they arrive at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters of Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold his Pakatan Harapan (PH) party flags as they celebrate outside the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold placards as they celebrate outside the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (3L) takes part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (R) and Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top