In Pictures: Anwar Ibrahim is Malaysia’s 10th prime minister

Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters after his news conference in Sungai Long, Selangor, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s prime minister, center left and his wife Wan Azizah during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Malaysia's newly appointed prime minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) speaks with his wife Wan Azizah during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah wave as they arrive at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters of Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold his Pakatan Harapan (PH) party flags as they celebrate outside the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold placards as they celebrate outside the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (3L) takes part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (R) and Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

