In Pictures: Another volcanic eruption hits Iceland

In Grindavik, Iceland, billowing smoke hangs in the air and rivers of molten lava flow as the region witnesses its third volcanic eruption since December.

Smoke and lava being expelled from a new fissure on Feb 8, 2024, during a new volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. PHOTO: ICELANDIC DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL PROTECTION AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT VIA AFP
A cameraman filming as lava flows from a new volcanic eruption. PHOTO: ICELANDIC COAST GUARD VIA AFP
Molten lava overflowing onto the road leading to famous tourist destination Blue Lagoon, a luxury geothermal spa. PHOTO: AFP
A road agency staff member taking a picture of lava flowing along the road leading to famous tourist destination Blue Lagoon, which closed on Feb 8. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of the volcano spewing lava and smoke as it erupts. PHOTO: ICELANDIC DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL PROTECTION AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT VIA REUTERS
A volcanic eruption unfolds away from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, which is about 40km away from the volcano. PHOTO: REUTERS
A group silhouetted against the billowing smoke as they observe molten lava exploding from a fissure. PHOTO: AFP
Aerial footage of the area showing a new 3km-long fissure – a crack in the Earth's surface – spraying streams of lava as high as 80m into the air. PHOTO: ICELANDIC COAST GUARD VIA AFP
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts close to the road in this still image obtained from social media. PHOTO: REUTERS
People filling their vehicles with gas at a petrol station, against the lava and smoke in the background. PHOTO: AFP

