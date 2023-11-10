In Pictures: Aging Japan turns to robots for healthcare

With one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens in the world, the younger labour force shrinking, and few wanting to do such low-paying, back-aching work, Japan sees an answer in robots. 

Interactive robots Paro are plugged to be charged at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on May 28, 2023.
According to projections by Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, 38.4 percent of the total population will be elderly by 2065. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shintomi nursing home residents reacting as a Pepper, a humanoid robot sings and dances for them during a recreational session in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023
Communication robots Paro and Pepper allow interaction between residents and the machines, the humanoid robot Pepper provides recreational exercise sessions, such as singing and dancing. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A communication robot, Paro standing at the entrance of the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on April 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member of the Shintomi nursing home sitting next to interactive robot Paro in Tokyo, Japan on April 7, 2023. Silver Wing Social Welfare Corp. Chairman, Kimiya Ishikawa explained that 'the usage of communication robots may help to combat dementia but researches are still needed'. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident walking with the support of a Honda walking support device at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member wearing a Laevo exoskeleton transferring an elderly resident back to her bed at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Shintomi nursing home staff member demonstrating the use of a Honda walking support device at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on April 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pepper, a humanoid robot is seen switched off, as children attending an abacus class at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on May 28, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member installing on a resident’s lap therapeutic robot Paro at the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Communication robot Palro standing at the entrance of the Shintomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan on April 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

