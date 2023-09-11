The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Aftermath of Morocco earthquake
The 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late Friday (Sept 8) has claimed more than 2,000 lives.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iTXg
A relative reacting as rescue workers recover one body from the rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Ouirgane, Morocco, Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency crews working in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People carrying the remains of a victim of the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake that stuck on Sept 8, in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A view showing the damage and destruction in the village of Tiksit, south of Adassil, on Sept 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country.
PHOTO: AFP
Men standing in front of their house as they erect a temporary shelter in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Men from Ait Abderahman’s family digging for his relatives who are still missing in the rubble of their house in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
People loading aid to donkeys to transport to hard-to-reach houses in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Women reacting as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Survivors of the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake gathering under a tent in the village of Tikht near Adassil in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Morocco
Earthquakes
Back to the top