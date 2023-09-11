In Pictures: Aftermath of Morocco earthquake

The 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late Friday (Sept 8) has claimed more than 2,000 lives.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
A relative reacting as rescue workers recover one body from the rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Ouirgane, Morocco, Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency crews working in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People carrying the remains of a victim of the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake that stuck on Sept 8, in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A view showing the damage and destruction in the village of Tiksit, south of Adassil, on Sept 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. PHOTO: AFP
Men standing in front of their house as they erect a temporary shelter in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Men from Ait Abderahman’s family digging for his relatives who are still missing in the rubble of their house in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People loading aid to donkeys to transport to hard-to-reach houses in Douar Tnirt village in the Atlas Mountains, in the hard-hit Al Haouz province, Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Women reacting as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Survivors of the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake gathering under a tent in the village of Tikht near Adassil in central Morocco, on Sept 10, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

