In Pictures: Aftermath of Maui wildfires
The wildfires killed at least 53 people and razed the Hawaiian resort town of Lahaina
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
An aerial image taken on Aug 10, shows a person walking down Front Street, past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
PHOTO: AFP
Destroyed homes and buildings are seen in the historic town of Lahaina on Aug 10.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of Lahaina's historic banyan tree following the wildfires on Aug 10, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cars destroyed by wildfires are seen in Lahaina on Aug 10.
PHOTO: AFP
A neighbourhood destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, on Aug 9.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A burned out boat is seen in the waters fronting Lahaina on Aug 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walking past a destroyed car in the aftermath of wildfires in Lahaina on Aug 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers with King's Cathedral Maui embracing while taking donations for wildfire victims in Kahului, Hawaii, on Aug 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers with King's Cathedral Maui unloading a donation of industrial fans on Aug 10, in Kahului.
PHOTO: AFP
Cars driving away from Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town, Aug 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Vixay Phonxaylinkham, holding his child Lana, 4, as she overheats, while waiting for their flight to California at Kahului Airport, Aug 10. Phonoxaylinkham, his wife, and their five children were caught in the Lahaina wildfires and survived by exiting their car and spending four hours in the ocean as the west Maui wildfires raged around them.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Evacuees from the West Maui wildfires at the Kahului Airport on Aug 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
United States
Fires
