In Pictures: Aftermath of Maui wildfires

Vixay Phonxaylinkham, holding his child Lana, 4, as she overheats, while waiting for their flight to California at Kahului Airport, Aug 10. Phonoxaylinkham, his wife, and their five children were caught in the Lahaina wildfires and survived by exiting their car and spending four hours in the ocean as the west Maui wildfires raged around them.

PHOTO: REUTERS