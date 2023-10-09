The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: A Games to Remember
The Straits Times executive photojournalists Mark Cheong and Chong Jun Liang showcase some of the highlights and quirky moments during the 16 days of the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/icyx
Shanti Pereira (centre) of Singapore hugging China’s Ge Manqi after the Athletics Women’s 100m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sept 30.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Singapore’s Juliet Heng (right) is being consoled by Jessica Ong after their Women’s Sabre Team quarterfinals loss on Sept 29.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
China's Wen Zaiding and Tian Liu celebrating after the Men's Skiff 49er Race at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre on Sept 26.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra sporting colourful nails during her women's team Group F match against Singapore's Zhou Jingyi at the Gongshu Canal Sports Gymnasium on Sept 22.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Yong Miya Hsing of Singapore in action during the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine on Oct 7.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Full focus on the routine for China's Bai Yuming in the men's 10m platform event. The 16-year-old won the silver on Oct 4.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mansur Khabibulla of Kazakhstan somersaults after beating Marc Alexander Lim of the Philippines during the Men’s Ju Jitsu 62kg bronze medal match at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium on Oct 5.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A breakdancer in action during the Men’s round robin group battle at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Oct 6.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
China’s Wang Zheng using her bag to warm up at the 19th Asian Games Women’s Hammer Throw final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sept 29.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Back to basics as a South Korean swimmer balances a bottle on her head during a training session at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena on Sept 25.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top