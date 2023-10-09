In Pictures: A Games to Remember

The Straits Times executive photojournalists Mark Cheong and Chong Jun Liang showcase some of the highlights and quirky moments during the 16 days of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Shanti Pereira (centre) of Singapore hugging China’s Ge Manqi after the Athletics Women’s 100m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sept 30. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Singapore’s Juliet Heng (right) is being consoled by Jessica Ong after their Women’s Sabre Team quarterfinals loss on Sept 29. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
China's Wen Zaiding and Tian Liu celebrating after the Men's Skiff 49er Race at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra sporting colourful nails during her women's team Group F match against Singapore's Zhou Jingyi at the Gongshu Canal Sports Gymnasium on Sept 22. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Yong Miya Hsing of Singapore in action during the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine on Oct 7. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Full focus on the routine for China's Bai Yuming in the men's 10m platform event. The 16-year-old won the silver on Oct 4. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mansur Khabibulla of Kazakhstan somersaults after beating Marc Alexander Lim of the Philippines during the Men’s Ju Jitsu 62kg bronze medal match at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium on Oct 5. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A breakdancer in action during the Men’s round robin group battle at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Oct 6. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
China’s Wang Zheng using her bag to warm up at the 19th Asian Games Women’s Hammer Throw final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Sept 29. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Back to basics as a South Korean swimmer balances a bottle on her head during a training session at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena on Sept 25. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top