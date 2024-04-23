Floods inundate southern China

Guangdong province has been the worst hit area after heavy rains caused massive flooding, with tens of thousands evacuated. 

Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 02:03 PM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 01:06 PM
Residents rowing a boat on floodwaters, following heavy rainfall at Xiashahe village, Guangdong province, on April 22, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Floodwaters have submerged roads in Qingyuan city in Guangdong province on April 22, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents from flood-affected areas taking shelter at an underpass with their furniture. PHOTO: REUTERS
The downpours have killed at least four people in Guangdong province. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents wading through floodwaters after being evacuated in Qingyuan city. PHOTO: AFP
A view of flooded buildings and streets after heavy rains in Qingyuan. PHOTO: AFP
A man taking in the damage to Qingyuan city. PHOTO: AFP
Strong gales and rains felled trees in Qingyuan city. PHOTO: AFP
A submerged street after heavy rainfall in Qingyuan city. PHOTO: AFP
Residents on a scooter near a flooded river in Qingyuan city. PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident looks on near houses that are submerged in floodwaters in Xiashahe village. PHOTO: REUTERS
A cyclist pedalling past floodwaters near a river in Qingyuan city. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top