Floods inundate southern China
Guangdong province has been the worst hit area after heavy rains caused massive flooding, with tens of thousands evacuated.
Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 02:03 PM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 01:06 PM
https://str.sg/8X3Q
Residents rowing a boat on floodwaters, following heavy rainfall at Xiashahe village, Guangdong province, on April 22, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Floodwaters have submerged roads in Qingyuan city in Guangdong province on April 22, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents from flood-affected areas taking shelter at an underpass with their furniture.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The downpours have killed at least four people in Guangdong province.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents wading through floodwaters after being evacuated in Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of flooded buildings and streets after heavy rains in Qingyuan.
PHOTO: AFP
A man taking in the damage to Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: AFP
Strong gales and rains felled trees in Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: AFP
A submerged street after heavy rainfall in Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents on a scooter near a flooded river in Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident looks on near houses that are submerged in floodwaters in Xiashahe village.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A cyclist pedalling past floodwaters near a river in Qingyuan city.
PHOTO: AFP
China
Floods
Climate change
