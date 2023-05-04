The Straits Times
In Pictures: Excitement builds ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6
Royal fans set up camp along procession route amid final preparations for the lavish ceremony on Saturday.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
34 min ago
https://str.sg/io8F
Royal fans camping out along the procession route are pictured with their tents and camping chairs on The Mall, in central London, May 3, 2023, as preparations continue ahead of the May 6 coronation ceremony of King Charles III.
PHOTO: AFP
A person sleeps on the ground at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain, May 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Royal fans wait on the coronation procession route on The Mall in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. Britain's King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman wears a royal-themed hat whilst waiting on the coronation procession route on The Mall in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. Britain's King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Coronation-themed Union flag is pictured at a souvenir stall near Houses of Parliament in central London, on May 3, 2023, as preparations continue ahead of the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III.
PHOTO: AFP
Royal fans wait on the coronation procession route on The Mall in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. Britain's King Charles III's Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An official logo of King Charles III's Coronation is projected on Victoria railway station buiding in London, Britain, May 3, 2023. Britain's King Charles III's Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cardboards picturing Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) and Britain's King Charles III are displayed on the window of a pub in a street adorn with Union Jack flags, in Windsor, on May 2, 2023, ahead of the coronation ceremony of Charles III and his wife, Camilla.
PHOTO: AFP
The Gold State Coach is ridden alongside members of the military during a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London, Britain, May 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Diamond Jubilee Coach is ridden alongside members of the military during a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London, Britain, May 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the Coronation Vestments, comprising of the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle, which will be worn by Britain's King Charles during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Coronation Gauntlet glove, which forms part of the Coronation Vestments is displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to take part in an Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out assessment ahead of selection for taking part in the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III, at the Royal Artillery Barracks, Woolwich in London, Britain, April 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Royal Household works on the Chair of Estate for Britain's King Charles III at Frogmore Workshops in Windsor, west of London, on April 21, 2023, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and the Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
Britain
King Charles
