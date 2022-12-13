The Straits Times
In Pictures: Final farewell to NSF firefighter Edward Go
Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go, who died on Dec 8 after battling a fire in a Henderson Road flat, was laid to rest at a ceremonial funeral in Mandai on Tuesday.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
27 min ago
SCDF personnel saluting the hearse carrying the casket of Sgt (1) Edward H. Go at Mandai Crematorium on Dec 13, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Family and friends of Sgt (1) Go sending the late firefighter off from Trinity Casket at Sin Ming Drive on Dec 13, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Officers from Central Fire Station sending the late firefighter off from Trinity Casket at Sin Ming Drive.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
The hearse carrying the casket of Sgt (1) Go on its way to Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The casket of Sgt (1) Go being transferred from a hearse to the SCDF carriage during the ceremonial procession at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The ceremonial funeral procession was supported by the Singapore Police Force Band.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A Light Fire Attack Vehicle led the ceremonial funeral procession, followed by the carriage carrying the casket and an escort party.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A contingent of SCDF officers saluting the hearse as it approached the service hall at Mandai Crematorium.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
SCDF officers holding a portrait of Sgt (1) Edward Go.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The pallbearing party and the escort party were made up of 21 firefighters from Central Fire Station. They included regular officers and full-time national servicemen who had responded to the fire together with the late Sgt (1) Go.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
(From left) The late Sgt (1) Go's mother Helen, father Daniel and sister Rachel leaving after the ceremony at Mandai Crematorium.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
