In Pictures: Tributes pour in for victims of the Halloween crowd crush tragedy

At least 153 people were killed in the incident, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s.

Mourners attend a floral tribute near the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman pays tribute near the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flowers and pictures are laid as tribute to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of tributes near the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer stands guard near floral tributes at the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Buddhist monks pay tribute to victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People mourn at a group memorial for the victims of the crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mourners visit a memorial at City Hall in Seoul on Oct. 31, 2022, in honour of the victims of the Halloween disaster. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Lee In-sook, 62, holds a sign reading 'Children, I am sorry' as she sits outside the Samsung Seoul Funeral Home in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A person mourns at a group memorial for the victims of a crowd crush during a Halloween festival, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

