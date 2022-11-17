The Straits Times
International
Singapore
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Heavy flooding hits towns in Australia’s south-east
Over the past few weeks, parts of eastern and southern Australia have been hit with severe flooding due to heavy downpours.
Updated
Published
24 min ago
https://str.sg/w9fE
State Emergency Service personnel navigate floodwaters with residents and supplies aboard a watercraft at the town of Forbes, in the Central West region of New South Wales, Australia, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: AAP IMAGE VIA REUTERS
This handout photograph taken on Nov 16, 2022, and released by New South Wales Rural Fire Services, shows floodwaters overflowing from Wyangala Dam's spillways near the town of Cowra. Australia's east coast has been repeatedly swept by heavy rainfall in the past two years, driven by back-to-back La Nina cycles.
PHOTO: NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICES VIA AFP
A boat ferries residents through floodwater in Forbes, in Central West New South Wales, Australia, Nov 16, 2022. About 1,000 people were told to evacuate the area due to the rising waters of the Lachlan River.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Streets are flooded in Forbes, Central West New South Wales, Australia, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Newell Highway underwater, just north of the Forbes township, Central West New South Wales, Australia, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents and supplies are ferried through floodwater, in Central West New South Wales, Australia, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People inspect the damaged road following flooding in the town of Canowindra, in the Central West region of New South Wales, Australia, Nov 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AAP IMAGE VIA REUTERS
Volunteers and business owners remove debris from the central business district and clean up stock after the flooding in the town of Molong, in the Central West region of New South Wales, Australia, Nov 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AAP IMAGE VIA REUTERS
Debris on a fence in the aftermath of a flood in Molong, New South Wales, Australia, Nov 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A damaged house in the aftermath of a flood in Molong, New South Wales, Australia, Nov 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A car wedged in a laneway after being swept up in the aftermath of a flood in Molong, New South Wales, Australia, Nov 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout photograph taken on Nov 14, 2022, and released by New South Wales State Emergency Service shows officials doing rescue work in the flooded towns around the overflowing Wyangala Dam near Cowra.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
