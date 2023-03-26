In Pictures: Famous landmarks during Earth Hour

Did you turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday for Earth Hour? Here is how major landmarks worldwide marked the occasion.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Some landmarks of the Singapore skyline in Bayfront went dark in support of Earth Hour. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
In Singapore, the Merlion ceased its water feature and dimmed its lights. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
An unlit Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. The famous monument had its lights shut off in support of Earth Hour 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Quadriga statue on top of the Brandenburg Gate illuminated (left) and not illuminated (right) in Berlin, Germany. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Empire State Building stands unlit to mark Earth Hour in New York, United States. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Clock Tower in Hong Kong after the lights were turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign. PHOTO: AFP
The Colosseum illumination is turned off as part of Earth Hour 2023 in Rome, Italy. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece. PHOTOS: REUTERS
The Sydney Harbour Bridge with its lights off during the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Sydney, Australia. PHOTO: AFP

